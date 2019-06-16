Baku, Azerbaijan, June 16

An official meeting under the leadership of Azerbaijani Minister of Defense, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, with the participation of Deputy Defense Ministers, Commanders of types of troops, Chiefs of Main Departments, Departments and Services of the Ministry, Commanders of Army Corps, as well as Commanders of formations and other officials involved in meeting via the video conference has been recently held at the Central Command Post, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

There was a minute of silence to revere the memory of Azerbaijani national leader Heydar Aliyev and the Martyrs who fell for Azerbaijan’s independence and territorial integrity.

Then Hasanov spoke about the historical significance of June 15 – the Day of National Salvation of the Azerbaijani people, the multilateral activity of the Great Leader and his invaluable services to the country.

The minister stressed that as stated by Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces, Mr. Ilham Aliyev, the powerful military potential of the country and the combat capability of the Azerbaijan Army are the main factors in ensuring Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity.

After analyzing the current situation on the line of contact of the troops, as well as the work done during the past month, in particular the results of the exercises held in Baku and Nakhchivan, Hasanov noted that the combat capability and equipment of the Azerbaijani army, as well as the moral-psychological state of the military personnel, are at a high level, adding that all the planned activities in this area have been fully implemented.

Hasanov assigned the tasks for officials in connection with the further activities of snipers, ensuring the sustainability of the defense and security of military personnel, effective organization of camouflage, as well as suppressing enemy provocations in the intended directions by taking immediate and adequate measures through the use of special devices and equipment.

The minister gave instructions to the commanding staff of the formations and military units to make current a special regime to prevent cases of heat and sunstrike among the military personnel due to an increase in air temperature.

