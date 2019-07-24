Baku, Azerbaijan, July 24

Azerbaijani Minister of Defense, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov and the leadership of the ministry are in the frontline zone to check the military units upon the instructions of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

The ministry’s leadership visited a monument erected in memory of the martyrs of the April battles, laid flowers and revered the memory of Azerbaijani compatriots who sacrificed their lives for the independence and territorial integrity of the country.

Hasanov took part in the opening of the new residential complex built for the military personnel of one of the units.

The minister was informed that the residential complex was equipped with gas and water pipelines, electricity and line of communications, as well as new furniture sets.

The leadership of the ministry viewed the soldiers’ barracks, the medical point, the storage of military equipment, the vehicle park, the weapons room, the room for ideological activity, the amenity premise, the mess hall, the shower room, the clothing depot and other service premises, and then had lunch together with the military personnel.

Then the minister visited the family of martyr Orkhan Hamidov, who was killed during the April fighting. Hamidov’s house is in one of the villages located near the line of contact of the troops.

During the meeting, the attention and care rendered to the families of martyrs at the state level were emphasized and deep appreciation was expressed to the Azerbaijani president and first vice-president for their activities and decisions made in this sphere.

Expressing gratitude for the attention shown by the president and gifts presented on behalf of the minister of defense, Orkhan Hamidov’s mother Tamilla stressed that water pipeline was laid and Orkhan Spring was created with the help of the servicemen in the courtyard of the house where his son’s family lives.

During the conversation at the tea table, the family members of the martyr, noting the great faith in the power and victory of the Azerbaijani Army, stressed that the settlements located near the line of contact of the troops are reliably defended by the Azerbaijani units, and the population has great confidence in the servicemen.

Head of the Executive Authority of the Fizuli district Ali Aliyev and Azerbaijani MP Agil Abbas also attended the meetings held by the leadership of the ministry of defense as part of the visit to the frontline zone.

