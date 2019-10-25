BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 25

Trend:

Azerbaijan’s defense minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov attended the meeting held Oct. 25 at NATO headquarters in Brussels at the level of defense ministers of the nations contributing to the NATO Resolute Support Mission in Afghanistan, Trend reports referring to Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry Oct. 25.

During the meeting, security issues and political situation in Afghanistan, recent achievements, the future of the mission and a number of other aspects were discussed.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

source