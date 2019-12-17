BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 17

Azerbaijan’s duo Eldar Jafarov and Anna Sazhina won gold medals at the WDC World Championship – Professional Ballroom Showdance 2019 in Austria, Trend Life reports.

The dance couple amazed the jury and the audience with an incredible performance called Artist directed by world famous choreographer Taliat Tarsinov.

Eldar Jafarov noted that it was a special pleasure for him to get the title of the World Champion performing this particular dance masterpiece.

“It is not difficult to dance ballroom dances, it is more difficult to be a dancer, meanwhile the goal of my life is to be an artist in dance!” he said.

WDC World Championship – Professional Ballroom Showdance brought together the best professional couples from Austria, Germany, Great Britain, Japan, Russia, Ukraine, USA and other countries.

After a tense competition for this most prestigious title, silver medals went to a couple from Austria, and Russian dancers won bronze.

The Championship in Austria is not the first one where Eldar Jafarov and Anna Sazhina get the title of the best dancers of the world. Earlier they got gold medals at 10-Dance World and European Championships among professional dancers and other tournaments in different countries and represented Azerbaijan at Eurovision Dance Contest in 2008. Moreover, they are the founders of the Professional Dance Union in Azerbaijan (AzDC).

