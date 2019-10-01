Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 1

By Kamala Mammadli – Trend:

The Azerbaijani Compulsory Insurance Bureau paid 69,512 manats as part of the international insurance system Green Card in connection with a road accident on the Russian-Caucasian Federal Highway, Trend reports citing the bureau.

The insured event was associated with the death of five people and injuring one person. The incident was recorded March 6, 2019 at 05:00 (GMT +4) as a result of a car collision.

The Green Card international insurance system is an agreement on the mutual recognition of certificates of insurance of civil liability of vehicle owners among its participants. A civil liability insurance certificate issued by any of the member-states of the Green Card Agreement is valid in the territory of other member-states of this agreement in accordance with this system. Presently, there are 48 countries in the system.

Azerbaijan was admitted as a member of the system on May 28, 2015 and the country has been operating with the system since January 1, 2016.

($1= 1.7 manats on Oct. 1)

