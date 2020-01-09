BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 9

By Eldar Janashvili – Trend:

ASG Service LLC merged with Azerbaijani business aviation operator Silk Way (SW) Business Aviation LLC, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Ministry of Taxes.

ASG Service LLC was registered on December 24, 2019, with an authorized capital worth 105.6 million manat ($62.1 million).

On January 8, 2020, ASG Service LLC announced its closure and merger with Silk Way Business Aviation LLC.

In accordance with the announcement of the Ministry of Taxes, lenders of ASG Service LLC may send their requirements within two months to the following address: Baku cargo terminal of the Heydar Aliyev International Airport, Baku, Azerbaijan.

Founded in 2007, SW Business Aviation is one of the biggest business aviation operators and a member of European Business Aviation Association (EBAA).

The company’s fleet includes Gulfstream G450, G550, G280 and G200 aircraft.

