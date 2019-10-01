Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 1

By Kamala Mammadli – Trend:

Azerbaijani company Karaca Findiq signed a contract with a Belarus company for export of hazelnuts worth $1 million, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Ministry of Economy.

The contract was signed at the 28th WorldFood Moscow International Food Exhibition.

Karaca Findiq company reached an agreement on the supply of 23 tons of roasted hazelnuts to Russia, 20 tons to Moldova, and 13 tons to Belarus.

During the exhibition, Azerbaijan’s Azerstar company signed two contracts with two Russian companies for the supply of 132 tons and 110 tons of hazelnuts, while Grow Group Azerbaijan company signed a contract with the Russian retail network for the export of 1,000 tons of tomatoes.

Azerbaijan’s Azhazelnut company has concluded the agreements with a number of Russian companies for the export of 20 tons of hazelnuts.

The Azerbaijani products were showcased at the Worldfood exhibition in Moscow on September 24-27.

The purpose of Azerbaijan’s participation in the exhibition was to promote the Made in Azerbaijan brand and local products as well as to expand export from the country.

The country was represented at a single Made in Azerbaijan stand by 33 companies selected through the tender.

The products of the food industry, as well as wine and other spirits were showcased at a stand with a total area of 415 square meters.

—-

Follow the author on Twitter: @kamala_mammadli

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

source