BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 27

By Samir Ali – Trend:

The Karabakh schools established in various diaspora centers and under the Azerbaijani embassies abroad continue to operate, head of the Azerbaijani community of the Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan Tural Ganjaliyev told reporters, Trend reports on Dec. 27.

“The activity of schools (special centers, established to educate children) is aimed at conveying to the Azerbaijanis living abroad the historical truth about Karabakh, educating and enlightening young people and children in the spirit of patriotism,” Ganjaliyev added.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

