Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 10

By Samir Ali – Trend:

According to the information in the Armenian media, a forum entitled “Cooperation for the Sake of Justice and Peace – Friends of Artsakh” is planned to be held in the occupied Azerbaijani territories on October 11, 2019, head of the Azerbaijani community of the Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan Tural Ganjaliyev said, Trend reports on Oct. 10.

“Representatives of the junta regime created in the occupied Azerbaijani territories will be the main speakers of the forum,” Ganjaliyev said. “Two so-called topics – “Right of Artsakh people to self-determination” and “Possibility of resolving the conflict peacefully and increasing international relations of Artsakh” will be mainly discussed.”

“Yerevan is far from a sense of justice and is an obstacle to the settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict,” the head of the Azerbaijani community said. “How does Yerevan with its destructive position dare to speak of “cooperation for justice and peace”?”

“What contribution did Armenia make to the issues of cooperation for peace?” Ganjaliyev added. “It would be better if Armenia discussed its injustice, rather than justice, the damage caused to the “cooperation for justice and peace”, rather than “cooperation for justice and peace”. Then the world would more believe in Armenia’s sincerity.”

“As the head of the Azerbaijani community of the Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan, I state that by holding the so-called “forum” in the occupied Azerbaijani territories, Armenia and the junta regime are aimed at legitimizing their predatory acts,” head of the Azerbaijani community said. “The “right of Artsakh people to self-determination” also causes laughter.”

“This “forum” is another game of Armenia, which, having killed Azerbaijanis – the inhabitants of Nagorno-Karabakh region, carried out ethnic cleansing there, under the guise of the “principle of self-determination”,” Ganjaliyev said. “The forum serves to an excuse for the occupation and ethnic cleansing, rather than to the cooperation for justice and peace.”

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

