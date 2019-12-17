BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 16

By Samir Ali – Trend:

Head of the Azerbaijani community of the Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan Tural Ganjaliyev commented on the recent statements made by representatives of the Armenian authorities that supposedly Azerbaijanis never lived and two communities did not exist in Azerbaijan’s inalienable part – Nagorno-Karabakh region, Trend reports on Dec. 16.

“The discrimination policy (apartheid) of Armenia, which occupied the Azerbaijani lands, committed the Khojaly genocide, destroys the cultural, religious, historical monuments belonging to the Azerbaijani people in the occupied territories, demonstrates its long-term ideology,” Ganjaliyev added.

“I would like to stress that this year the co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group made two visits to the region,” the head of the community added. “The meetings were held between the co-chairs and the Azerbaijani community of Nagorno-Karabakh. After these meetings, the co-chairs once again stressed in their statements that the Azerbaijani community is as an interested party to the conflict as the Armenian one.”

“This is not a new statement, but a reminder to Armenia of a fact recorded back in 1992,” Ganjaliyev said. “During his recent visit, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that he supports an inter-community dialogue.”

“The inability of the Armenian side to digest the position of the Azerbaijani community of the Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan is obvious after these processes,” the head of the community said. “Armenia denies the existence of the Azerbaijani community of Nagorno-Karabakh.”

“Firstly, as I mentioned earlier, both, that is, the Armenian and Azerbaijani communities of the Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan are implied in the document of the OSCE Ministerial Council in Helsinki on March 24, 1992, as representatives with suffrage and other representatives of Nagorno-Karabakh,” Ganjaliyev said. “They were indicated as the interested parties. “In this document, Nagorno-Karabakh is not considered as a separate party.”

“The governing bodies of the USSR and later influential international organizations also rejected Armenia’s claims for Azerbaijan’s territory,” the head of the community said.

“Secondly, after the Supreme Council of the Armenian Soviet Socialist Republic (SSR) made the decision on the accession of Nagorno-Karabakh region to the Armenian SSR on December 1, 1989, the Presidium of the Supreme Council of the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics (USSR) stressed the inconsistency of the “resolutions” of the Armenian SSR with the Constitution of the USSR on January 10, 1990 and put an end to Armenia’s groundless territorial claims regarding Nagorno-Karabakh region,” Ganjaliyev added.

“Thirdly, the UN, other international organizations, the international community recognize Nagorno-Karabakh as Azerbaijan’s integral part,” the head of the community said. “I recommend the Armenian side to consider the statements of the co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group and the relevant documents.”

Ganjaliyev stressed that if the Armenian authorities put an end to the aggressive policy against Azerbaijan, stop denying the expulsion of hundreds of thousands of Azerbaijanis from Nagorno-Karabakh region and other occupied Azerbaijani territories, will not impede the peaceful coexistence of the two communities in the conditions of equal rights within the internationally recognized borders of Azerbaijan, then the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict may be resolved.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

