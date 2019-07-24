Baku, Azerbaijan, July 24

By Jani Babayeva – Trend:

Coach of the Azerbaijani national women’s artistic gymnastics team Przemysław Lis has assessed the performance of Milana Minakovskaya at the artistic gymnastics competitions among women as part of the XV Summer European Youth Olympic Festival (EYOF Baku 2019) as normal.

“This is Minakovskaya’s third competition,” he said. “Earlier, she performed at the international artistic gymnastics tournament among women in Belgium and at the Junior World Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Hungary.”

“Minakovskaya’s performance was good today,” he added. “Milana performed the vault and floor exercises well. But she must work much to improve her level in the balance beam and parallel bars exercises.”

Lis stressed that Minakovskaya will be preparing to participate in the 2020 European Artistic Gymnastics Championships among Women, to be held in Paris, France.

The second day of gymnastics competitions is underway in the National Gymnastics Arena as part of the XV Summer European Youth Olympic Festival (EYOF Baku 2019). The qualifying competitions in artistic gymnastics among women are being held on July 24. Azerbaijan is represented by Milana Minakovskaya.

The competitions in artistic gymnastics kicked off in the National Gymnastics Arena as part of the XV Summer European Youth Olympic Festival (EYOF Baku 2019) on July 23.

The competitions in artistic gymnastics among men and women are being held on July 23-27. The XV Summer European Youth Olympic Festival, which is held July 21-27, is taking place at 12 sports facilities.

