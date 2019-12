BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 23

Trend:

Voting in municipal elections continues at polling stations in Azerbaijan, Trend reports Dec. 23.

As many as 15,156 members will be elected on 118 constituencies in 160 municipalities.

Thirteen political parties are participating in the elections, and 41,800 candidates have passed registration.

The voting will end at 19:00 (GMT +4).

Trend presents photos from polling stations.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

source