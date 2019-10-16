Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 16

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

From January to September 2019, Azerbaijani citizens purchased 829 real estate properties in Turkey, which is 128 real estate properties more than in the same period last year, Trend reports referring to the Turkish General Directorate of Land Registry and Cadastre.

According to the general directorate, in January 2019, Azerbaijani citizens purchased 95 properties in Turkey, in February – 105, in March – 87, in April – 87, in May – 90, in June – 67, in July – 92, in August – 88 and in September – 118.

In September 2019, 146,900 real estate properties were sold in Turkey, which is 15.4 percent more compared to September 2018.

Furthermore, 4,177 properties were sold to foreigners in Turkey in September 2019, which is 25.6 percent less compared to September 2018.

