Azerbaijani citizen Rafail Piriyev, detained in France and transported to Germany, will be deported to Italy, Trend reports Nov. 15 referring to social networks.

It is reported that Piriyev has been delivered to Hamburg.

Piriyev is being held at the deportation center. In the coming days he will be deported to Italy.

A few days ago Rafail Piriyev was detained in France. Because he entered Germany with an Italian visa, his asylum application, according to the EU Dublin Regulation, was sent to the Directorate General for Italians Abroad and Migration Policies without consideration.

The Azerbaijani citizen filed lawsuits on this issue several times. However, the court ruled on deportation, guided by the fact that Piriyev can only obtain asylum in the European country with the visa of which he arrived in the EU.

Piriyev is notorious in the social networks for his insulting remarks against the Azerbaijani government and opposition.

