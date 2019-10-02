Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 2

Trend:

Azerbaijani chess player Teymur Rajabov was successfully competing in the third final match at the World Chess Cup, which is being held in Russia’s Khanty-Mansiysk, Trend reports on Oct. 2.

Rajabov was competing with Chinese rival Ding Liren. Rajabov gained a victory on the 46th move.

As a result, the Azerbaijani representative equalized the total score – 1.5: 1.5. The finalists will hold their last matches on Oct. 3.

In case of a tie, a tie-break will take place on October 4.

Some 128 chess players are competing in the tournament. The prize fund is $1.6 million. The winner will receive $110,000.

The victory also gives the winner the right to compete for the chess crown with current world champion Norwegian Magnus Carlsen.

