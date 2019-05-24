Baku, Azerbaijan, May 24

By Ilhama Isabalayeva – Trend:

The Azerbaijani Chamber of Accounts will be provided with information on commercial and tax secrets, Trend reports on May 24.

For this purpose, the Tax Code and the Code on Administrative Offences are proposed to be amended.

According to the proposals, Chamber of Accounts will be provided with this information to fulfil its duties.

The new changes proposed to be made in the Code on Administrative Offences, provide that the administrative responsibility of the corresponding structures is intensified to further strengthen the activity of the Chamber of Accounts and that fines are set for offences.

Administrative responsibility will allow these bodies to fulfil the duties assigned to them more responsibly.

According to the changes, in case of the offences, the Chamber of Accounts will draw up a protocol that will be sent to the court for applying administrative penalty. Having considered the cases on offences, the court will apply administrative penalty.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

source