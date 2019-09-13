Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 13

By Ilhama Isabalayeva – Trend:

A meeting of the Azerbaijani Central Election Commission (CEC) was held, Trend reports on Sept. 13.

The issue of changing the composition of some district election commissions was considered at the meeting.

After the discussions, a decision was made to change the composition of some district election commissions.

The amendments were made to some regulatory acts of the CEC. These changes are technical in nature.

