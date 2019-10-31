BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 31

By Kamala Mammadli

Representatives of ADY Express (a subsidiary of Azerbaijan Railways CJSC) have discussed future mutually beneficial cooperation with major Uzbek and Central Asian cargo owners, Trend reports referring to ADY Express.

The meetings were held in the capital of Uzbekistan (Tashkent) as part of the BREAKBULK CASPIAN 2019 international conference.

Representatives of ADY Express presented a solution to the issue of transporting these types of cargoes from Uzbekistan and Central Asia to the East-West direction.

Having brought to the attention of the conference participants the capabilities of the Azerbaijan Railways CJSC, as well as major infrastructure projects such as Baku-Tbilisi-Kars (BTK), the company representatives demonstrated the superiority of transit routes passing through Azerbaijan’s territory in the western direction.

It was noted that the railway routes passing through Azerbaijan’s territory allow delivering goods in a short time and on more favorable conditions. Offering logistics solution for the delivery of goods to Turkey, as well as through the Turkish Mediterranean ports to third countries, representatives of ADY Express demonstrated a new logistics product in this market.

