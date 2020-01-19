BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 19

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

A total of 92 international observers have passed accreditation for the early parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan, said Chairman of the Central Election Commission (CEC) Mazahir Panahov, Trend reports on Jan.19.

To date, 23,442 local observers have been registered, he added.

“Of this number, 22,746 observers have been registered in district election commissions, and 677 observers in the CEC,” said Panahov.

Panahov noted that the process is ongoing and the number of accredited observers will increase.

Early parliamentary elections will be held in Azerbaijan on Feb. 9.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

source