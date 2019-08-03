Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 3

By Ilhama Isabalayeva – Trend:

The criteria for assigning commercial organizations to the category of socially important structures have been changed, Trend reports on Aug. 3.

In this regard, the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers made changes in the decision “On approval of the criteria for assigning commercial organizations (except for credit organizations, insurance companies, investment funds and their managers, non-governmental (private) social funds, people licensed in the securities market, and legal entities involved in turnover on the securities exchange) to the socially important structures”.

According to the decision, 180 million manats (earlier 120 million manats) and the sum of 450 million manats of the total balance (earlier 300 million manats) were set as indicators of this criterion.

