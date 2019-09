Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 14

Azerbaijan’s three-time world champion Magomedrasul Majidov held his first fight in professional boxing, Trend reports Sept. 14.

In a match held at Madison Square Garden in New York, he defeated US boxer Ed Fontaine. The 33-year-old Azerbaijani boxer defeated his rival in the third round by technical knockout.

Ed Fontaine won seven out of 12 fights on the professional ring.

