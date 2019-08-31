Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 31

Azerbaijani young gymnast Alina Gezalova ranked first in the exercise with a ball and second in the exercise with a rope among juniors at the 26th Azerbaijan and Baku Championships in Rhythmic Gymnastics.

“It is a great achievement for me to perform in the finals of the 26th Azerbaijan and Baku Championships in Rhythmic Gymnastics and win the medals,” Gezalova told Trend on Aug. 31.

“I was experiencing excitement, but I managed to brace myself and perform the exercises,” she added. “I showed a good result in the exercise with a ball, but I will still work and train more with this apparatus. Of course, I have not managed to do everything well today. Therefore, I have to work more.”

The competitions are being held on August 29-31. Today the finals in certain apparatus are being held on the final day of the competitions.

During the three-day tournament, more than 100 gymnasts are participating in the competitions representing “Ojag Sport” Club, Baku Gymnastics School, Republican Complex Sports School, “AyUlduz” Club, Sarhadchi Sports Olympic Center, Aquatic Palace, Zabrat Sport Club, Gymkids Club, Sports Society of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Zira Cultural Center as well as Sumgait, Ganja, Mingachevir cities and Shaghan settlement.

In the individual program, gymnasts in the age categories of “youngsters” (born in 2009-2011), “pre-juniors” (born in 2007-2008), “juniors” (born in 2004-2006) and “seniors” (born in 2003 and earlier) are performing at the competitions.

