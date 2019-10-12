Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 12

Azerbaijani gymnast Arif Mammadzade, representing the Ojag Sports Club, shared his vivid impressions after his performance at the competitions of the 5th Azerbaijan and Baku Championships in Aerobic Gymnastics.

“I am performing in the National Gymnastics Arena for the first time,” Mammadzade told Trend. “There is a big and beautiful gym, a lot of space. Everything has been organized very well. I really liked to compete here.”

“I like aerobic gymnastics,” the gymnast said. “I wanted to go in for gymnastics myself. I am training with pleasure now. I hope that I will achieve great success in this kind of sports in the future.”

The 26th Azerbaijan and Baku Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships, 6th Rhythmic Gymnastics Interregional Cup and the 5th Azerbaijan and Baku Championships in Aerobic Gymnastics will last till Oct. 13.

During rhythmic gymnastics competitions, athletes perform in an individual program in the age categories of “kids”, “pre-juniors” and “juniors”, in group exercises – teams in the age categories of “kids” and “pre-juniors”.

The gymnasts involved in aerobic gymnastics demonstrate the exercises in the age categories of “babies”, “children”, “pre-juniors”, “juniors”, “seniors” in the individual program, as well as in mixed pairs, trios and groups.

More than 200 athletes from Baku and the Azerbaijani districts are taking part in the competitions in three types of gymnastics.

The representatives of Baku Gymnastics School, Ojag Sports, AyUlduz, Gymkids, Zirva International and Zabrat Sports clubs, Republican Complex Sports School, Shaghan Olympic Sports Complex located in Baku, as well as athletes from Sumgayit, Ganja, Mingachevir, Aghdash, Ismayilli, Goychay, Zagatala, Kurdamir, Qusar, Shirvan and Masalli are competing for the medals.

