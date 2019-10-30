BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 30

Trend:

The resolution adopted by the House of Representatives of the US Congress on Oct. 29, 2019, on the events of 1915 in the Ottoman Empire is clearly politicized, therefore, it won’t contribute in any way to historical research, in particular, research in modern Turkey on the resettlement of Armenians during the World War I, and won’t make any contribution to the dialogue between Armenia and Turkey, Chairman of Azerbaijan’s Center for the Analysis of International Relations Farid Shafiyev said.

Shafiyev was commenting on the resolution adopted by the House of Representatives of the US Congress on the recognition of the so-called Armenian genocide, Trend reports Oct. 30.

The chairman noted that the adoption of such a decision while Turkey is conducting military operations in Syria in the time of the US sanctions against Ankara further highlights the geopolitical nature of the resolution and violates the historical context of the events.

On the whole, this shows that the US foreign policy, on the one hand, is becoming increasingly dependent on the ethno-nationalist lobby in Washington, and on the other hand, is unstable, Shafiyev said.

“This is partly the result of the fact that over the past 30 years, the main players in the US domestic politics – the Republican and Democratic parties – have increasingly come under the influence of a religious and ethno-nationalist factor, which, in my opinion, contradicts the long-term national interests of the US and, in general, the principles of democracy,” the chairman added.

“If we consider the foreign policy nature of the resolution, most likely it will [further] harm the worsening allied relations of the US with Turkey, but more importantly, it will be an example of Washington’s unstable policy in the region. With regard to the historical context, in general, it is absurd that politicians who don’t have any professional historical education make a decision on a problem that requires purely scientific approach,” he said.

Shafiyev noted that Armenia and the Armenian lobby present the adoption of the resolution as a historic victory.

In fact, the adoption of the document now, in the context of what is happening in the region, reveals the fact that, just like in 1915, the Armenian issue is used by world powers as an instrument of foreign policy, the chairman said.

“Against this background, as Azerbaijan continues to make certain contribution in their security, it makes more sense for Azerbaijan to demand from Western partners to call a spade a spade and recognize the occupation of Azerbaijani territories as aggression by Armenia, and the tragic events of Feb. 25, 1992, in Azerbaijan’s Khojaly town – as genocide,” Shafiyev added.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

source