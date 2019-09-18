Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 18

By Eldar Janashvili – Trend:

Azerbaijan Airlines CJSC purchased technical support for video surveillance systems and checkpoints from KC&SS, one of the leading companies in the field of telecommunications equipment and security systems, Trend reports referring to the State Procurement Agency of Azerbaijan.

Azerbaijan Airlines allocated 77,900 manats for the purchase of technical support.

In particular, the airline purchased annual technical support for BNS server hardware and software for 36,800 manats, as well as annual technical support for video surveillance system (VMS) server hardware for 41,100 manats.

—

Follow the author on Twitter: @eldarjanashvili

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

source