Baku, Azerbaijan, July 17

By Kheyraddin Nasirzade – Trend:

During the first six months of this year, Azerbaijan’s Agency for Agricultural Credits and Development increased its loan portfolio to 96.7 million manats, chairman of the agency Mirza Aliyev said at a press conference on the results of the first half of this year, Trend reports.

He said that last year, the volume of the portfolio amounted to 79.7 million manats.

He noted that by the end of this year, the agency plans to increase its loan portfolio to 120 million manats, thereby ensuring an increase by almost 51 percent.

(1 USD = 1.7 manats on July 17)

