Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 11

Trend:

The international acrobatics tournament has completed in Russia’s St. Petersburg city, Trend reports on Sept. 11.

Azerbaijani gymnasts won three medals in this tournament.

A mixed pair of Samira Rustamova and Rauf Jabbarov (age group of 11-16 years), scored 80.800 points, capturing a silver medal.

Men’s pair Murad Rafiyev – Daniel Abbasov in the age category of 13-19 years, also took the silver medal with 83.360 points.

Azerbaijani women’s team consisting of Leyla Bashirova, Nazrin Farmanova and Mansuma Mammadzade in the age group of 12-18 years won another silver, ranking second with 82.850 points.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

source