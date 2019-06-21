Baku, Azerbaijan, June 21

In January-May 2019, over 1.094 million foreign tourists and stateless persons from 108 countries visited Azerbaijan, which is 3.7 percent more compared to the same period of 2018, Trend reports.

Of these, 28.5 percent were citizens of Russia, 26 percent ofGeorgia, 10.9 percent o- Turkey, 7.7 percent of Iran, 3 percent of the UAE, 1.9 percent of Ukraine and India each, 1.6 percent of the UK and Turkmenistan each, 1.2 percent of Pakistan and Iraq each, 14.4 percent are citizens of other countries and 0.1 percent – stateless persons.

Some 69.1 percent of the visitors were men, 30.9 percent were women.

Among those who visited Azerbaijan in January-May 2019, there was a 1.9 times increase among citizens of Turkmenistan, 1.8 times – Egypt and China, 1.7 times – India and Saudi Arabia, 42.3 percent – the UK, 31.4 percent – South Korea, 30.1 percent – Japan, 28 percent – Germany, 27.7 percent – Canada, 23.4 percent – Poland, 22.7 percent – Georgia.

In January-May 2019, 54,400 people from EU (27.8 percent increase) visited Azerbaijan, while the number of visitors from the CIS countries reached 380,800 (3.6 percent increase).

Some 60.4 percent of foreigners and stateless persons arrived in Azerbaijan by rail and road transport, 38.8 percent – by air, 0.8 percent – by water.

During the reported period, the number of Azerbaijani citizens who went abroad increased by 25.5 percent compared to the same period of the last year and reached 2,065,900 people.

Moreover, 39.5 percent of the Azerbaijanis visited Iran, 27 percent – Georgia, 18.3 percent – Russia, 9.8 percent – Turkey, 5.4 percent – other countries.

Of the Azerbaijani citizens who went abroad in January-May 2019, 66.4 percent were men, while women accounted to only 33.6 percent.

The number of Azerbaijani citizens who visited Iran increased by 73.6 percent, Georgia – by 10.6 percent, Russia – by 5.6 percent, Turkey – by 0.1 percent.

During the reported period, 83.8 percent of Azerbaijani citizens who went abroad used rail and road transport, 15.4 percent – air, 0.8 percent – water transport.

