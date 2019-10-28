BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 28

Chairman of the Azerbaijani State Tourism Agency Fuad Naghiyev and UK Prime Minister’s Trade Envoy Baroness Emma Nicholson discussed the prospects for the development of tourism relations between the UK and Azerbaijan during the meeting on Oct. 28, Trend reports referring to the Agency.

UK’s ambassador to Azerbaijan James Sharp also attended the meeting.

The sides discussed the visa issues between the UK and Azerbaijan, simplification of visa regime, exchange of experience, assessment of the existing potential for winter tourism and other related topics during the meeting.

Azerbaijan is one of the safest countries for visiting and pleasant pastime of foreign citizens.

Reminding about the meeting with the guests in February 2019, Naghiyev spoke about the innovations in the Agency’s activity over the past time and the contribution made in the country to the development of tourism sector.

The chairman stressed that Azerbaijan will be represented by a bigger delegation at the World Travel Market-2019 exhibition, to be held in London on November 4-6.

Some 29,304 tourists from the UK visited Azerbaijan from January through September 2019, which is 26.79 percent more than in the same period of 2018.

