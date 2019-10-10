Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 10

By Kamala Mammadli – Trend:

Turkey is Azerbaijan’s second foreign trade partner, Azerbaijani Deputy Economy Minister Niyazi Safarov said at the conference “Application of Standards: Cooperation between Azerbaijan and Turkey”, Trend reports.

According to the deputy minister, from January to August 2019, trade turnover between the two countries increased by 30 percent compared to the same period in 2018 and amounted to about $2.7 billion.

Safarov also added that trade turnover increased by 28 percent to $3.4 billion in 2018.

