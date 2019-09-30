Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 30

By Kamala Mammadli – Trend:

Azerbaijan and Turkey are discussing mutual recognition of e-signatures, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies.

During the visit to Turkey, a delegation led by Director of the Information and Computing Center under the Ministry Elnar Asadov held meetings in the Ministry of Transport, Maritime Affairs and Communications, the Information and Communication Technologies Authority and the Scientific and Technological Research Council of Turkey.

At the meetings, the parties discussed technical issues and mechanisms for the mutual recognition of e-signatures.

Mutual recognition of the system of e-signatures between the two countries will allow signing and sending all customs documents in electronic form. This will create an opportunity to reduce queues at checkpoints, eliminate the risk of falsification of documents and minimize contacts between citizens and officials.

Azerbaijan is also working with European countries for the mutual recognition of e-signatures.

