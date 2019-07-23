Baku, Azerbaijan, July 23

A Final Planning Conference of the “Eternity-2019” Command and Staff Exercises with computer support was held with the participation of servicemen from Azerbaijan, Turkey, and Georgia at the Azerbaijani Center for Military Games of the Armed Forces, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry on July 23.

During the conference, representatives of the corresponding structures of the three countries discussed the upcoming tasks and issues related to the preparation of exercises aimed at the protection of economically important projects in the region.

