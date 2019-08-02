Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 2

By Ilhama Isabalayeva – Trend:

The number of complaints about the poor quality and irresponsible activity of some Azerbaijani travel agencies has been recently growing, Trend reports on Aug. 2 referring to head of the Azerbaijan Tourism Association Nahid Baghirov.

“Presently, the lack of management mechanisms in the tourism sector creates great problems for tourists and also damages the image of the tourism sector,” he said. “Taking all this into account, we advise tourists to be careful when choosing the travel agencies and cooperate with well-known tour operators having an adequate customer base.”

