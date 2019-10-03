Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 3

By Kamala Mammadli – Trend:

A delegation of the State Civil Aviation Agency of Azerbaijan participated in the world forum in Montreal (Canada) dedicated to the signing of the “Convention on International Civil Aviation” and the 75th anniversary of the establishment of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), as well as in the 40th Session of the ICAO Assembly, Trend reports with reference to the Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies of Azerbaijan.

During the forum and the session, innovations in the field of flights safety were discussed, as well as new documents were adopted in connection with ensuring safety.

The Executive Committee of the session at the meeting unanimously adopted the “Working Paper WP-88” submitted by Azerbaijan to the Assembly to further enhance compliance with international standards in all states.

The session was attended by 184 ICAO member states from 193 countries and 70 international organizations.

ICAO is a specialized agency of the United Nations, which was created in 1944 to promote the safe and orderly development of international civil aviation throughout the world. The organization sets the standards and rules necessary to ensure flights, aviation safety, efficiency, throughput and environmental protection.

Azerbaijan has been a member of ICAO since 1992.

