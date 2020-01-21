BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 21

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Azerbaijan will produce some Turkey’s food, industrial, textile and electronic goods, as well as spare parts for electronic products, Ministry of Industry and Technology of Turkey told Trend.

Currently, the negotiations on the subject are ongoing.

Turkey will also expand the cooperation with Azerbaijan in the field of scientific research, and between the technology parks of these two fraternal countries.

Further strengthening of cooperation in the research field and between technology parks, along with the expansion of contacts, is very important for the exchange of expertise, the ministry said.

For this purpose, mutual visits will be organized in the period from 2020 to 2022.

—

Follow the author on Twitter: @rhafizoglu

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

source