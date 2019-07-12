Baku, Azerbaijan, July 12

The report on Azerbaijan’s achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) will be presented at the UN conference held at its headquarters in New York on July 15, Trend reports.

In this regard, Ali Ahmadov, Azerbaijani Deputy Prime Minister, Deputy Chairman – Executive Secretary of the ruling New Azerbaijan Party, and Chairman of the Azerbaijani National Coordination Council on Sustainable Development, left for a working visit to the US.

This will be the 2nd voluntary report submitted by Azerbaijan.

Azerbaijan presented its 1st voluntary national report to the UN in July 2017.

In accordance with the UN Resolution dated September 25, 2015, 17 goals and 169 targets for sustainable development for the period 2016–2030 have been defined.

To implement this program, the National Coordinating Council on Sustainable Development has been created by the decree of the President of Azerbaijan.

