Azerbaijan will strengthen the system of food safety control over the production and import of meat and dairy products, Chairman of Azerbaijan’s Food Safety Agency Goshgar Tahmazli told reporters, Trend reports.

Tahmazli noted that the Food Safety Agency is currently developing risk-based controls in accordance with international standards.

“State control over high-risk products will apply to all types of products produced domestically, as well as imported into Azerbaijan. Presently, we are monitoring the facilities, based on incoming calls to the hotline 1003 from consumers. As a result of inspections, we identified violations of rules and regulations in the production,” he said.

He further noted that on the basis of the revealed facts, retaliatory measures were taken, including the closure of some enterprises.

“Inspections have shown that there are enterprises in the country that do not comply with current rules and regulations, and as a result, their products are considered unsafe for use,” he added.

The Food Safety Agency has been functioning since 2018.

