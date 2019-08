Baku, Azerbaijan, August 22

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

This year Azerbaijan will host Summit of World Religious Leaders, Trend reports on August 22 with reference to Chairman of Azerbaijan’s State Committee for Work with Religious Organizations Mubariz Gurbanli.

He said that the 2nd Baku Summit of World Religious Leaders will be held November 14-15 this year.

