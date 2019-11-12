BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 12

Azerbaijan’s Azeraluminium LLC began to produce cylindrical billets from aluminium ingots as a result of the establishment of cooperation ties with the Sumgait Technologies Park, Trend reports on Nov. 12.

A total of 6,000 tons of the cylindrical billets were produced after the European experts confirmed that the experimental batch of these products met the requirements of the modern world standards. Some 5,700 tons worth $12 million out of that volume were exported to the European markets.

For the first time in the company’s history, 2,100 tons of products were exported to the US.

A contract with the US partners has also been signed. Under the contract, aluminum products worth $33 million will be exported to the US in 2020.

