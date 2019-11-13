BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 13

By Eldar Janashvili – Trend:

During the 2nd China International Import Expo (CIIE), Azerbaijan has agreed to establish a trading house in China, Trend reports on Nov. 13.

An agreement on cooperation on the establishment of the Azerbaijani trading house in Weinan city of Shaanxi province was signed by Azerbaijani trade mission in China, on the one side, and Weinan Economic and Technological Development Zone and China’s Xian Camel Guest e-Commerce Co. Ltd, on the other side.

During the exhibition, Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Foundation signed a memorandum of understanding with Trade Development Bureau under the Chinese Ministry of Commerce and the Shanghai Foreign Investment Development Board.

Products of 26 Azerbaijani companies were showcased at CIIE 2019 through the support of Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Foundation under the Ministry of Economy.

