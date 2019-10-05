Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 4

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

Azerbaijani MP Shahin Ismayilov will visit Switzerland Oct. 6-9 to attend the 44th meeting of the Inter-Parliamentary Union and the Parliamentary Conference of the World Trade Organization (WTO), Trend reports.

During the meeting to be held in Geneva, the WTO achievements and the organization’s main tasks will be discussed.

Issues related to the preparatory work for the WTO Parliamentary Conference next year in Kazakhstan, digital trade and the role of parliaments in the field of new generation trade agreements will also be reviewed.

