The delegation led by Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov left for the capital of Peru, Lima, to participate in the 14th summit of presidents and other representatives of the observer countries of the Pacific Alliance (Mexico, Colombia, Peru and Chile) to be held on July 5-6, Trend reports on Wednesday with reference to the Foreign Ministry.

The visit is carried out at the invitation of the Foreign Minister of Peru Nestor Francisco Popolizio Bardales.

Within the framework of the summit, it is planned to organize a round table for observer countries of the organization and discuss cooperation opportunities on a bilateral and multilateral basis in the fields of trade, transport, innovations and high technologies, culture, tourism, education, medicine and environment.

Along with the observer countries, representatives of such authoritative organizations as the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation, the European Union, OSCE, the Eurasian Economic Cooperation Organization are expected to attend the Pacific Alliance Summit.

