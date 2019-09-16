Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 16

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

Azerbaijani MP Aflatun Amashov will leave for Giresun (Turkey) on Sept. 17 to attend the 53rd meeting of the Committee on Economics, Trade, Technology and Ecology of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Organization of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation (BSEC PA), Trend reports.

At the meeting, the topic “Conclusion of preferential trade agreements on the elimination of double taxation between the BSEC member countries” will be discussed.

During the meeting, a presentation on the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway will be held, information on the current activities of the organization will be provided, and the place, date and agenda of the following meeting of the committee will be determined.

The visit of the Azerbaijani MP will end on Sept. 20.

The Organization of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation was founded in 1992. The organization’s headquarters is located in Istanbul.

