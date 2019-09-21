Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 21

Azerbaijani team in group exercises reached the finals of the 37th Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championship in exercises with 3 hoops and 2 pairs of clubs, Trend reports.

Azerbaijani team scored 26.700 points.

The teams from Japan (29,000 points), Bulgaria (28,800 points), Russia (28,700 points), Belarus (28,000 points), Israel (27,500 points), Italy (27,400 points) and China (26,100 points) reached the finals.

Azerbaijan is represented by a team consisting of Ayshan Bayramova, Diana Ahmadbayli, Aliya Pashayeva, Zeynab Hummatova and Darya Sorokina.

The 37th Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships will last until Sept. 22.

The Championships is the qualification competition for the Olympic Games to be held in Tokyo in 2020.

As for the gymnasts within group exercises, Bulgaria, Russia and Italy have already qualified according to the results of the last World Championships. At this year’s Championships, the best five teams will qualify for the Tokyo-2020 Olympic Games according to the all-around scores.

More than 300 gymnasts from 61 countries are competing for nine sets of medals. “Fairy Tales will come to life” is the motto of the championships.

