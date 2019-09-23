Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 23

Trend:

The Azerbaijani Agency for the Development of Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs) has prepared a video footage to enlighten business entities and the public about state support for micro, small and medium-sized businesses in the domestic market research, Trend reports on Sept. 23.

The video footage widely informs about the rules for rendering state support for the domestic market research, approved upon the Azerbaijani president’s decree dated May 29, 2019.

The footage also covers the business entities capable of using this mechanism, the amount of state support and the form of appeal for receiving the state support.

