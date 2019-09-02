Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 2

By Samir Ali – Trend:

The Council of Agricultural Subsidies has been set up in Azerbaijan to determine subsidy mechanisms, Azerbaijani Deputy Minister of Agriculture Ilham Guliyev said at the press-conference, Trend reports on Sept. 2.

Its members include the representatives of the Ministry of Economy, Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Agriculture, the State Statistics Committee, the National Confederation of Entrepreneurs (Employers) Organizations and the Council of Farmers. The chairman is the Minister of Agriculture.

“The Ministry of Agriculture has formed a team in connection with the creation of an information system for subsidies,” Guliyev added. “The Council of Agricultural Subsidies has been created to determine the coefficients of subsidizing crops for each crop based on the base price of 200 manats.”

The Council will make decisions and inform the public annually till Jan. 15 about the following issues:

– a list of plants by region for subsidizing and approving the coefficients applied to them;

– a list of plants for subsidizing the crop and approving the coefficients applied to them;

– a list of plants for subsidizing seeds and approving the coefficients applied to them;

– submission of proposals for improving the subsidy mechanism to the Ministry of Agriculture.

The Council may update the lists, coefficients and quotas according to the results of the annual assessment.

The Agency for Agricultural Loans and Development under the Ministry of Agriculture will grant subsidies to farmers (payment to beneficiaries), as well as organize and coordinate the activity of the State Agrarian Development Centers of the Ministry of Agriculture.

The agency, at the request of farmers, will issue letters of guarantee on the use of the allocated funds to subsidize products for payment of credit debts in the agricultural sector.

