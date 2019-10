Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 14

Trend:

The Azerbaijani community of Azerbaijan’s Nagorno-Karabakh region has sent a protest letter to Speaker of the US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi and members of the US Congress over the illegal visit of congressmen to the Azerbaijani territories occupied by Armenia, Trend reports Oct. 14.

story will be updated

