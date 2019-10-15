Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 15

An official note was sent to the Russian Foreign Ministry, Trend reports on Oct. 15 referring to the Azerbaijani embassy in Russia.

In this note, the Azerbaijani side expressed concern regarding the participation of Deputy Chairman of the Russian State Duma Committee on CIS Affairs, Eurasian Integration and Relations with Compatriots Konstantin Zatulin in the event on October 11 this year, which was organized by a self-proclaimed regime created in the occupied Azerbaijani territories.

