The number of Chinese tourists who visited Azerbaijan from January to September 2019 increased by 64 percent compared to the same period of last year, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani State Tourism Agency.

Some 20,000 Chinese tourists visited Azerbaijan during the reporting period.

The views on bilateral relations were exchanged and opportunities for future cooperation were discussed at the recent introductory meeting of leading Chinese tour operators and local tourism companies organized by the Azerbaijan Tourism Bureau.

The representatives of six leading Chinese tourism companies and more than 60 Azerbaijani tour operators attended the B2B-format meeting.

The Chinese tour operators will be on a visit to Azerbaijan until October 20 and during this period the introductory tours will be organized for them to the tourist attractions in Baku and Azerbaijani districts to enlighten them about the country’s tourism potential and tourist infrastructure.

The official representative office of the Azerbaijan Tourism Bureau has been operating in Beijing since December 2018.

