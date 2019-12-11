BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 11

Azerbaijan and the Republic of Korea will sign a new agreement on cooperation in the field of statistics, Tahir Budagov, chairman of the Azerbaijani State Statistics Committee, said.

Budagov made the remarks in Baku at a conference on strengthening human resources and ICT in the field of official statistics information, Trend reports on Dec. 11.

The chairman stressed that very important steps have been taken towards bringing the Azerbaijani national statistics system in line with the European standards.

“A lot of work has been carried out in the country to develop the national statistics system since 2015,” Budagov added.

“Our main goal is to bring the national statistics system to the level of international standards, in particular, to the European standards upon the president’s order,” the chairman said.

“A six-month audit of the national statistics system with the participation of various structures, including the UN Statistical Commission, the European Statistical System Committee and a number of international experts was conducted in Azerbaijan in 2016-2017 upon the appeal of the Azerbaijani State Statistics Committee,” Budagov added.

“A report which determined the Azerbaijani current national statistics system and identified the spheres to be developed, was prepared on its basis,” the chairman said.

“It has been officially confirmed that the country’s national statistics system complies with the European standards,” Budagov added. “The application of quality standards was successfully launched in the Azerbaijani national statistics system.”

The chairman emphasized that the level of electronic statistics reporting in the country exceeded 95 percent thanks to the taken measures and a 100-percent milestone will be reached in the near future.

In conclusion, Budagov stressed that cooperation with Korea’s National Statistics Committee is of great importance.

The chairman added that a new cooperation agreement is planned to be signed between the two countries and so far Korea has allocated a grant worth $1.2 million to the Azerbaijani statistics sector.

